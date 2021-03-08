The Desperation of Mr. Akafumba and his rebel gang very shocking and worrying

As youths in National Democratic Congress, NDC, we have watched, with dismay, the conduct of Mr. Rikki Josephs Akafumba and his rebel gang and we have come to the conclusion that the gang are in need of psychological help.

We have avoided to talk until now as we were very sure that they would easily come back to their senses before they took matters very far. The people involved are our parents and we have accorded them the utmost respect but if looks like they do not want to be treated as such.

It is worrying to see the gang rush in and out of court and create a case out of anything that comes out of their minds. What kind of law does Mr. Akafumba practice for him to keep coming up with such baseless claims?

They first claimed to have expelled president Chishimba Kambwili then later said that they did not. They then went to court, withdrew the matter and then are now back in court.

Registering a political party in this country is not very difficult. They are free to register their own party if they think that they are very popular.

Their claim that president Kambwili is not the president, while at the same time enjoying the positions that he gave them is a very laughable matter.

The invisible hand from a known political party that is helping them bring confusion in NDC will not succeed. Mr. Musenge had help from the ruling party but did not succeed, what of a fellow opposition party that does not even know what it takes to win elections.

I would like to urge the youths and general membership countrywide to ignore the rebel gang that the country has infamously began to call as Team Fluffy. Their court claims have had no law or facts and it is shocking, yet again, to note that the team is led by a lawyer. Is this the legal advise that he has been providing to the team?

I would also like to urge his close friend and ally Franklin Membe to stop mascarading as NDC Spokesperson. We do not want to be forced to talk about the bad cases that took him to court and got him jailed, because as NDC we can never have such a man be the face of the party. When a man is jailed for serious cases, we take it that when he comes out of prison he is a reformed person. But clearly Mr. Membe is not a reformed man and his criminal past proves that he is incapable of changing but will always choose the wrong side of the law and politics.

I strongly urge this group of disgruntled leaders to stop tarnishing the name of the party and president as the youths will now not sit by but take matters into our hands and deal with the gang firmly. This is 2021 and we have elections to worry about instead of worrying about oversized egos and selfish ambitions of this gang.

Issued by Charles Kabwita

NDC National Youth Chairman