A Zambian Prophet Ian Genesis says the United Party for National Development under Hakainde Hichilema is not acting like a Smart Party.
And Prophet Ian Genesis says UPND is planning to fail again in 2021 for trying to ignore the prophetic instruction.
“With regards to the upcoming Zambian 2021 election they is no winner yet and as such,God gave conditions to Mr Hakainde Hichilema.The Lord has told him how he can secure the presidency seat on the alter of God fairly. Instead of following the instructions,cadres are insulting the prophets who can help them” he stayed.
“I asked the UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema to go and apologize to the people of Namwala because 17 witches have bewitched him to lose every election. Hear me,his apology does not mean his submitting to witchcraft but his fulfilling all righteousness for God to hear him. People were grieved in Namwala,witches and none witches and what does the bible say about such issues.”
“No alter can help the UPND if the issue in Namwala is not resolved both physically and spiritually. Listen Proverbs 26:2 says “a curse without a cause can not stand” therefore I ask this question. Is there a cause why curses have been placed on Mr Hichilema? Mr Hichilema knows what transpired in Namwala therefore don’t defend him just advise him to humbly apologize,it won’t cost him anything. I know how to break the curse but the first instruction is go and apologize then come to the alter.” -Zambian Watch
Ian Genesis, I personally do not agree with you, that HH should go and apologise. First of all why do you use a nickname in doing GOD’s work? Where you born as Genesis Ian? Secondly, why would a christian or just a human being go and apologise to the Devil, when GOD is more powerful than the Devil? You who claim to be the man of God is in the forefront encouraging such. Why don’t you just deliver HH than sending him right in the face of the wicked men or women. Did you know that GOD has power to rescue him from the bondage you are talking about without him going there to apologise. Why don’t you advise HH to pray hard than to apologise. YANKHAN