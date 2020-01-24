A Zambian Prophet Ian Genesis says the United Party for National Development under Hakainde Hichilema is not acting like a Smart Party.

And Prophet Ian Genesis says UPND is planning to fail again in 2021 for trying to ignore the prophetic instruction.

“With regards to the upcoming Zambian 2021 election they is no winner yet and as such,God gave conditions to Mr Hakainde Hichilema.The Lord has told him how he can secure the presidency seat on the alter of God fairly. Instead of following the instructions,cadres are insulting the prophets who can help them” he stayed.

“I asked the UPND leader Mr Hakainde Hichilema to go and apologize to the people of Namwala because 17 witches have bewitched him to lose every election. Hear me,his apology does not mean his submitting to witchcraft but his fulfilling all righteousness for God to hear him. People were grieved in Namwala,witches and none witches and what does the bible say about such issues.”

“No alter can help the UPND if the issue in Namwala is not resolved both physically and spiritually. Listen Proverbs 26:2 says “a curse without a cause can not stand” therefore I ask this question. Is there a cause why curses have been placed on Mr Hichilema? Mr Hichilema knows what transpired in Namwala therefore don’t defend him just advise him to humbly apologize,it won’t cost him anything. I know how to break the curse but the first instruction is go and apologize then come to the alter.” -Zambian Watch