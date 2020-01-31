The Story Is Known, The Writings Are Very Clear And Visible For Everyone To See In Chilubi.

1. UPND is only campaigning in two wards out of 22 wards in Chilubi due to their own ills.

2. At the time the violence took place in Matipa, GBM was campaigning in Mofu ward far in the north.

3. President Lungu and the campaign teams in Chilubi do not want any violence because the vote is already won peacefully as the opposition is outnumbered on the ground everywhere.

4. UPND is being deliberately provocative to paint this vote bloody for nothing because now they know that they don’t stand any chance to win as locals have rejecting them in most wards.

5. Apart from being ready to work on the road from Luwingu to Chaba after the rains, PF has delivered historic developmental projects both on the mainland and island which has made the campaign very easy in Chilubi.

6. Among the locals, the campaign message number one is visible developmental projects and opposition have failed to challenge this statute in Chilubi.

7. Chilubi is a vast terrain divided for adults and not children in three difficult zones of Swamps, Mainland and Island.

From PF Campaign Team in Chilubi.