Some officials from the ruling party, Patriotic Front (PF) have informed the provincial leadership that the UPND is penetrating the province, reports Asa Manda.

The Copperbelt province ranks second after Lusaka province in terms of number of Voters. This province has been stronghold support base for PF since 2006.

The situation is changing, the PF lost the previous by-election in Roan to the newly formed NDC which was backed by UPND. This was despite President Lungu and his cabinet camping in the area to ensure the PF retained the seat that was previously held by Chishimba Kambwili the now leader of NDC.

Reports reaching Zambian Eye indicate that the Copperbelt province votes will be divided as the PF support has dwindled.

This has been confirmed by some Branch officials in Kabushi, the constituency held by Lusaka province Bowman Lusambo.

They have informed the Copperbelt province PF Executive that the opposition UPND is penetrating the constituency.

Nathan Chanda who heads the Executive described the situation as sad. He told the officials to double their mobilisation.

This is contained in a report of the Copperbelt provincial leadership mobilisation meetings in Kabushi and Bwana Mukubwa held on Saturday, February 8, 2020

PF COPPERBELT PROVINCE CONSTITUENCY MOBILIZATION MEETINGS

Ndola, 8th February 2020

Today the Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Provincial executive committee completed it’s Constituency Mobilization Meetings in Ndola’s Kabushi Constituency and Bwana Mkubwa Constituency. Last weekend the Provincial executive conducted Constituency Mobilization Meetings in Chifubu and Ndola Central constituencies.

Constituency Mobilization Meeting involve meeting ALL PF Constituency and Ward officials as well as ALL Branch Chairmen with a focus on growing the party at grassroots levels through recruiting of new members, formation of more branches, ensuring NRC registration for people and eventually ensuring all get registered as voters when Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) starts the exercise.

1.KABUSHI CONSTITUENCY

Venue: Lubuto Secondary School Hall

Time: 10:35-12:40

Attending:

Officials from Constituency, all 8 wards, and branches, PF councillors and Kabushi MP Hon Bowman Lusambo. PF Ndola District Chairman Chitondo and his officials, and the PF Copperbelt Provincial executive committee led by Chairman Nathan Chanda.

Constituency Chairman says they are mobilizing the party and have a target to register people for NRCs and voter registration.

Provincial chairman says PF Copperbelt Provincial executive Central has resolved that President Edgar Lungu is the Presidential candidate at the PF General Conference in June. He challenged officials to explain to the public PF Government development programs as well as challenges.

He says the Provincial executive will also support all elected officials – Councillors, Mayors, MPs – and will not allow premature campaigns.

In responding to concerns raised by ward chairmen that UPND has infiltrated some wards such as Toka ward, Kaloko ward, Skyways Ward and Mine Masala ward, the Provincial Chairman said it’s very sad that UPND has infiltrated and urged Constituency and ward officials to triple the number of branches and mobilize the party more. He says party officials should not be quiet but must be heard on social media blogs, radio stations like SUN FM, etc

Provincial chairman also urged party structures to submit in writing possible empowerment projects, and also condemned recent gassing of role by criminal elements inciting people to rise against Government. He says PF stands for peace and unity, and does not support tribalism. He also urged the Media and the Church not to divide people or take sides through distorted Information

The area MP Hon Lusambo also responded to people’s complaints on lack of construction of market shelters at Kapalala and Kafubu markets, saying Ministry of Local Government, funds from CDF and Ndola City Council equalization fund would help construct market shelters

The PF Provincial executive resolved to support party mobilization activities in the Constituency working with the MP and party structures

2. BWANA MKUBWA CONSTITUENCY

Venue: Boyous Community School, Ellisams, Mushili

Time: 13:00:-15:30

Attending:

Officials from Constituency, all 7 wards, branches, Councillors, Bwana Mkubwa MP Hon Dr Jonas Chanda, PF District Chairman Mr Chitondo and his team, and PF Copperbelt Provincial executive committee led by Chairman Nathan Chanda

All 7 ward chairmen appreciated central government and CDF funded development programs in all 7 wards: new tarred and paved roads, new clinics/mini hospital/market shelters, police posts and police station, new water projects, chicken and cement empowerment projects, and support in party mobilization/funerals.

Constituency Chairman says they are mobilizing the party but all ward chairmen say they want the Constituency executive to be visiting the wards. Bwana Mkubwa is very vast and transport logistical challenges are a problem. Help is needed with more resources in party mobilization and registering people for NRCs and voter registration .

PF Provincial chairman says the PF Copperbelt Provincial executive has resolved that President Edgar Lungu is the Presidential candidate at the PF General Conference in June. He also challenged party officials to explain to the public PF Government development programs as well as challenges on radio, social media, Community meetings . He says the Provincial executive will also support all elected officials – Councillors, Mayors, MPs – and will not allow premature campaigns

Provincial chairman also says the Provincial executive is happy that the opposition UPND has not infiltrated Bwana Mkubwa Constituency based on reports from all ward chairmen, Constituency, District and MP as well as the big attendance.

Provincial chairman also urged party structures to submit in writing possible empowerment projects, and also condemned recent gassing of role by criminal elements inciting people to rise against Government. He says PF stands for peace and unity, and does not support tribalism. He also urged the Media and the Church not to divide people or take sides through distorted Information

The area MP responded to people’s development concerns on Mwenye Madando bridge which Ministry of Local Government is handling centrally, expected road works once C400 Road project comes in, Kantolomba cemetery road upgrade (ongoing), and upcoming construction of First Level Referral Hospital in Mushili and more water network projects in Mushili, Kaloko, Ndeke extension, Munkulungwe.

Provincial executive resolved to support party mobilization activities in the Constituency through the MP and party structures

After the meeting, the MP took the PF Provincial Chairman and entire executive to your the nearby construction site for the modern Police Station in Mushili where the foundation is already completed