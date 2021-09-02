THE UNITED PARTY FOR NATIONAL DEVELOPMENT (UPND) IS SET FOR WOMAN SPEAKER.

UPND chairperson for elections GARRY NKOMBO says the party is optimistic that the female candidate that it has nominated for the position of speaker in tomorrow’s elections will go unopposed.

The National Assembly will tomorrow hold elections for the position of speaker, first and second deputy speakers.

Nkombo who is also Mazabuka Central member of parliament, told Diamond TV shortly after he was sworn –in, that the candidate that had been picked but yet to be unveiled to the public was as good as unopposed.

“The issue of the speakers here is a foregone one now, because I can confirm to you, as at not so long ago. 10 minutes ago, the speaker who is our nominee is not opposed, so there is no counter nomination,” Nkombo said.

“She is as good as gone through, the second is the deputy speaker alike, because the closing day for the deputy speaker was today, we are yet to check if there is any other nominations, so far the indications are that we are going to have a plain selling tomorrow in terms of who is going to be presiding over the people’s house.”

And veteran politician VERNON MWAANGA has proposed an additional qualification for the position of speaker of a minimum of five years’ experience as Member of Parliament.

“Candidates for the position of speaker, first deputy speaker and second deputy speaker, file nomination papers with clerk of the National Assembly, who is the returning officer. If only one person files in any of the three positions after the close of nominations, that candidate will then be declared unopposed. In the last election involving the speaker was Dr Patrick Matibini and Richard Kapita, this current speaker who is outgoing speaker won by one vote.” Mwaanga said.

Whatever candidate they have, will have to be subjected to an election. They have to elect the speaker, the first deputy speaker and the second deputy speaker. The second deputy speaker is nominated among members of parliament, while the speaker and the first deputy speaker can come from outside parliament, he or she becomes member of parliament on appointment.

And Dr Mwaanga said under normal circumstances the ruling party should pave way for the opposition to float a candidate for the first deputy speaker.

“Under normal circumstances, the first deputy speaker is supposed to come from the opposition.” There is room for them to accommodate the opposition although in the last election five years ago, CATHERINE NAMUGALA had come from MMD.

“PF considered her as a user friendly person. They are the ones that nominated her instead.”

Meanwhile Mwaanga has observed that the UPND would enjoy a working majority in the house.

UPND have got 82 members, and PF will have 60, petitions will come later, you have independents and one member of parliament from PNUP. The ruling party are also privileged to have an opportunity for the President to nominate 8 (members of parliament) meaning that will be 90, but even amongst the independents, they are what is called ‘friendly forces’ so they have a very comfortable working majority,” he observed.



