Statement for immediate release

UPND IS SHOOTING ITSELF IN THE FOOT

02/09/2021

As National Democratic Congress, NDC, we would like to bring to your attention that the UPND, through their Secretary General, have petitioned quite a number of seats won by PF. Initially, they were about 37, however, it now seems they are going to petition all lost seats,

This is a very sad day for this country because, they are taking the same wrong path the PF government took through their former SG Wynter Kabimba, where they started forcing by elections by making sitting MPs resign, so that they can have majority number in Parliament.

This time, UPND is doing it through court petitions and the result will be that by the time they wanted to amend the constitution, they will have no support and trust from independents and opposition MPs when it comes to amending the constitution.

The UPND’s sponsored high court petitions goes against their plans to stabilize and recover the economy and reduce budget deficit. When you look at it critically; one by election costs about five million kwacha, when multiplied by all the petitions being done in the High Court, the amount is about ZMK360 million, and most of the cases are actually frivolous.

We in the NDC suggest that they build consensus with the opposition and independent MPs and amend the constitution in a way that is acceptable to every Zambian.

By the time the UPND will realize that they have wasted time through court petitions, it will be two years and they will not have time to amend the Constitution.

As the National Democratic Congress, we are very saddened with this development because, we never expected this from the UPND, our wish and hope is that the UPND will rescind their decision, focus on economic recovery and withdraw all the petitions. Otherwise it is going to be a drain on the resources and the economy.

Issued by Zuwa Sinkamba

NDC Deputy Spokesperson