UPND IS STILL A ‘BETTER’ POLITICAL PARTY WITH A WEALTHY AGENDA SAYS GUY SCOTT.

Former Vice President Dr. Guy Scott says the United Party for National Development is still a better Political party which has a wealthy ideas on how Zambia can be a developed country.

Dr. Scott says there is still a chance for Zambians to redeem themselves by doing the right thing in 2021 to avoid the declining of the Economy.

He says he has so many reasons to believe that the Economy under UPND will be much better compared to the current PF administration.

Dr. Scott says he is also shocked at tribal remarks by senior PF officials who are attacking the Tonga tribe after 53 Years of independence.

“It’s bad that our democracy is looked as enemity. In other countries that are too young to Zambia know that democracy want us to have diffrent views and opinions. For me and in my own opinion, i still believe UPND has more progressive ideas on how to manage the Economy. I have all reasons to believe that the Economy under UPND Leadership can be much better than the current PF administration” he said.

“Particularly i want to live a private life, but i think as a Zambian who participated in Politics, i find some tribal remarks by senior PF officials offensive. They must be condemned and not be intertained in a Country like Zambia after 53 Years of independence. Let us progress as a Country” he said.-Zambian Watch