“The UPND on the Copperbelt is parading our suspended officials as NDC. This is the worst kind of desperation. If u are such a big, popular party, please get these guys and let them join u as UPND and campaign as UPND…” Ms. Saboi Imboela said.
“This party [UPND] doesn’t mean well for Zambia, God hasn’t made u lose elections for 22 years in Zambia for no reason, he has actually been saving Zambia. He knows that you will be the worst despotic/tyrannical government ever.”
She went on to list the party as intolerable;
“Just right here on Facebook, look at the behaviour of its members, always winning before u win then crying later. Continue insulting us, we have already bought handkerchiefs for u perpetual ‘crieyers’. Kaili munajaila kulila…” See Less
Let us have CK contesting the Presidency with Saboi as a running mate so that it helps us know the people’s opinion of the two being in politics and leadership through the ballot
Saboi is not in politics with an honest mind of providing service but fame and money. Who knows maybe she also has USD160,000 in the house. For us who were more popular than her in Kafue were left out by the party but we did not make noise because we are principled. Never miscalculate like the way she has done in politics, otherwise you get finished. Where is Canisious Banda today? Richard Kapita and GBM may benefit from Government contracts. But politically where are they today? Where is Bizwell Hamutale today?
Saboi is trading on a dangerous path.