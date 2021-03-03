“The UPND on the Copperbelt is parading our suspended officials as NDC. This is the worst kind of desperation. If u are such a big, popular party, please get these guys and let them join u as UPND and campaign as UPND…” Ms. Saboi Imboela said.

“This party [UPND] doesn’t mean well for Zambia, God hasn’t made u lose elections for 22 years in Zambia for no reason, he has actually been saving Zambia. He knows that you will be the worst despotic/tyrannical government ever.”

She went on to list the party as intolerable;

"Just right here on Facebook, look at the behaviour of its members, always winning before u win then crying later. Continue insulting us, we have already bought handkerchiefs for u perpetual 'crieyers'. Kaili munajaila kulila…"