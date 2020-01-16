The Patriotic Front says it has information that the Opposition UPND is working with Colonel Panji Kaunda, the son of the first President to incite the People of Eastern Province against President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front Government.

Party Media Director Sunday Chanda says Colonel Kaunda is reportedly working with Lameck Mangani and a certain self-styled wanna-be media guru based in Lusaka, to rubble rouse and stir up anti-Edgar Lungu and PF Government sentiment in order to negatively influence Easterners in this regard.

Mr Chanda said these people have teamed up and have targeted the first family.

He has alleged that these people have begun to put their inflammatory scheme in motion and are poised to cast all sorts of aspersions, malice and propaganda with a primary objective to discredit President Lungu using Eastern Province as a launch pad.

Mr Chanda said the team have targeted among others, President Lungu’s daughter and Councilor Tasila Lungu, and thereafter, they plan to launch attacks against the First lady Esther Lungu.

He said this dubious team has reportedly also been tasked to recruit weak minded incumbent members of the party using Mr Mangani and some party officials in the Province.

Mr Chanda alleged that these people have spoken to one compromised Information and Publicity Secretary in the Province who has now gone on an orgy of disparagement and malicious talk, speaking ill of the party on social media.

“This rogue IPS is now being used to publicly insult the Church, the Clergy and the general public as a way of decampaigning the PF in the Province. And while he is pouring insults on men and women of the cloth, he is also busy denouncing the Ruling Party on his official page”, he said.

Mr Chanda said this rogue official has gone on a frenzied rampage posting comments supportive of articles by a certain disgruntled member alleging that Patriotic Front has “changed” under President Lungu.

“We are aware of every step they plan to take in Eastern province. They have also recruited another Councilor from Chipangali called Shumba. Their main objective is to fight President Lungu in Eastern Province as they attempt to divide the PF in its strongholds. We are aware that the mission in Eastern Province is reportedly being spearheaded by a named former Diplomat, a self-styled wannabe media guru and colonel Panji Kaunda”, Mr Chanda said in a statement.

Mr Chanda has warned all elements working against the President and interests of the party that the PF are ready to meet them as they are aware of every step they plan to take in Eastern province.

“They must man up and come out in the open or they will regret their shenanigans and mischievous adventures in Eastern Province”, he said.