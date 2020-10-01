Traffic came to a stand-still in Lusaka yesterday morning as thousands of people flocked to the Cathedral of the Holy Cross to pay their last respects to the late musician David Phiri, also popularly known as Daev Zambia.

Daev died in a tragic road traffic accident on Sunday 27 September 2020, along with four others on their way from Chirundu to Lusaka.

The UPND delegation was led by Likwanya Matomola, Lusaka District Vice IPS and Mainda Simataa, Kabwata Constituency IPS during the funeral procession from Lusaka play house to the cathedral of the holy cross were body viewing and committal was held.

Also present in the UPND delegation was Munali aspiring MP, Lilly Mutambo.

Daev will be fondly remembered and missed by millions of fans for his hit song, ‘it’s never been easy’.

UPND sends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends of Daev, and wish them God’s strength in this trying moment.