By Mastone Moonze

The opposition UPND has dismissed assertions that the party is blocking economically challenged candidates who wish to contest on the upnd ticket during this year’s general elections due to the high amount of application fees for candidates that wish to be adopted by the party.

The application fee for the position of a Member of Parliament and Mayor has been pegged at k 5 000, while that of council chair and councilors have been pegged at K2 000 and K300 respectively.

Party Deputy Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa has told phoenix news in Choma that the party considered a number of factors before coming up with the figures to be paid by aspiring candidates.

Mr Mweetwa says the party will also use part of the funds to sponsor popular female, youthful and disabled candidates who will be financially handicapped.

He explains that the party has maintained the same figure used in 2016 despite the Zambian currency losing value to major global currencies.

PHOENIX NEWS