By Chileshe Mwango

The ruling UPND says it has been motivated to petition some seats won by the opposition Patriotic Front in the just ended general elections owing to the alleged high levels of electoral malpractices that the former ruling party engaged in.

Party Secretary General Batuke Imenda says the UPND wants to maintain the discipline that dictates democracy by petitioning parliamentary elections of the PF seats so the courts can determine whether bribes in an election are good or bad.

Mr. Imenda tells Phoenix News the UPND may have good numbers in parliament but ensuring the rural of law is followed is of utmost importance and those that breached it must be answerable.

He says holding of by elections in an event the courts nullify a seat of an MP will not be a waste of resources compared to the buying of opposition MPS who later ditched their parties or resigned to facilitate for a by-election.

Meanwhile, Political Scientist Innocent Masiku has justified the move by the UPND to petition some seats won by the PF saying it is the ruling party’s democratic right especially if they have adequate evidence of electoral malpractice by the former ruling party.

Mr. Masiku explains that it should also be understood that the UPND is seeking to have more seats in parliament to facilitate easy passing of laws in the house but observes this may not be good for Zambia’s young democracy