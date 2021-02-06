y

UPND KABWATA CONSTITUENCY CHAIRLADY, 64 OTHERS DEFECT TO THE RULING PF

…..citing lack of leadership and clear vision in UPND under HH.

Sixty-Five (65) opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) members in Kabwata constituency have today defected to join the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party.

The defectors who were led by UPND Kabwata constituency chairlady Maria Banda, said they decided to ditch UPND due to lack of leadership and clear vision from Hakainde Hichilema and his executive.

Mrs Banda said she and other defectors have appreciated the developmental activities in Kabwata spearheaded by the PF government under the leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

She said she has been a UPND member for a very long time but that she cannot remain in a stagnant party led by HH

“There is no life in UPND, I worked with them at constituency and national level and came back with nothing. Now the Kabwata executive has been paralysed as I have not come alone,” she said.

Speaking shortly after receiving the defectors in Mapuloto of Chilenje ward, PF Kabwata constituency Chairman Trevor Ng’andu alias ‘Uncle T’ said the party is big enough to accommodate each and every Zambian regardless of tribe.

Mr Ng’andu said the defection of the UPND members demonstrates that PF is still popular in Kabwata constituency.

“As Kabwata constituency Chairman, I urge all PF members to receive you and work with you, you are now members of PF,” he said.

He said all those who left the ruling PF to join other political parties are now regretting and called on them to return to PF.

“Ba Kalaba, stop wasting your time and come back to your party PF,” he said.

Mr Ng’andu also urged all party structures in Kabwata constituency to begin mobilising for the August 12 General Elections and ensure that President Edgar Lungu is voted back in office.