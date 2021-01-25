UPND Kabwata Ups Door to Door Voter Mobilization and Sensitization Campaign

AS CHAIRMAN ENCOURAGES VOTERS TO CHEW PF MONEY, BUT VOTE HH!

—————————————————————

By Kabwata IPS | 24 Jan 2021 | Lusaka

—————————————————————

UPND Kabwata Constituency Chairman Sulwe Issac Hamuchele has urged Kabwata Constituency voters to chew PF money being dished out by the desperate PF candidates jostling for adoption in Kabwata Constituency, but cautioned them not to give away their voters cards, as those are the weapons to be used to remove the failed PF from power and usher in a UPND government that will deliver peace and prosperity for all.

Mr Sulwe was speaking today at a voter mobilization and sensitization meeting in Kamwala South organized by the new Yalelo branch leader Mr. Chisulo, and launched by Kamwala Ward officials, among them Ward Chair Chipeso, Youth Chairman Ndala, Ward Chairlady, Mr Masuwa and top delegation leaders.

Also present at the meeting were UPND aspiring candidates for Kabwata MP, Mr. Levy Mkandawire and Mr. Henry Chibutu who both emphasized the top mission priority – getting HH to statehouse.

And Kamwala aspiring councillor for Kamwala Ward 5 Mainda Simataa said that the infighting between Kabwata PF MP aspirants – Clement Tembo and Mr. Yenga was a blessing in disguise. “Let them continue to fight and butcher each other, by the time we reach August, they will be a divided house, and as you all know, a house divided against itself cannot stand. They will fall with Lungu.”