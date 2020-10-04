UPND KABWE CENTRAL CONSTITUENCY ASPIRING MP, HONOURABLE DON MWENDA BREATHES FIRE ON PF THUGS.

Coming to my house in the night with intentions of attacking me while I am fast asleep and only to hit a wrong target is one of the most weird jokes I have ever come across.

Ba PF take it easy and rethink your strategy especially ba outgoing Kaputula Ward councilor Humphrey Mukuka and your minion’s, kindly be reminded that we are no longer the UPND you think we are. Be very much careful with what you ask for.

I have therefore reported the matter to the police and waiting for the outcome. We know our brothers and sisters in uniform are working under tough conditions but if they fail us on this case I shall be left with no option but to do what is necessary.

Personally I am game and let us see how this goes,self defense is not a crime.

CIC PRESS TEAM.