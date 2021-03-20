UPND KITWE DISTRICT YOUTHS WALK TO FREEDOM

United Party For National Development UPND Kitwe District youths who where arrested and incarcerated at the Kamfinsa correctional facility, for merely taking part in the youth day celebration on friday last week have today walked to freedom.

The youths who appeared for the second time before the Kitwe Magistrate Court for judgement today; walked to freedom after been fined a 60 units each for their conduct likely to cause the breach of peace charge.

Meanwhile, among the youths who where incarcerated four (4) were juveniles whose report from the social welfare was not ready, but where granted bail in their own recognizance as they await for the report to be made available before the court to confirm their juvenility.

The four (4) juveniles matter has since been adjourned to 24th and 26th of this month awaiting for the social welfare report.

In the same event, UPND Kitwe Vice Youth Chairperson Mwiza Mwanangwa together with another youth who came to render support to their fellow youths have been arrested and detained at kitwe central police station for charge, or reasons yet to be established.

Issued by//

*Cde Emmanuel Mwansa*

*Kitwe District IPS In Charge Of Media*