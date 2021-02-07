UPND LEADER GOES UNOPPOSED AS THE PARTY CLOSES NOMINATIONS FOR NATIONAL MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE MEMBERSHIP.

The President Mr Hakainde Hichilema has gone unopposed as no single member filed to challenge him as president. A total of 169 members across the country have successfully completed filing their nominations as members of national management Committee popularly known as NMC.

The filled candidates will now have to battle it out in all the stages to make it to the convention.

Below are statistics of the Provincial nominations per province with Southern toping the the list of 30 aspiring candidates seconded by Western Province with 28 as Lusaka and Copperbelt remain tied 22 each as Central records the lowest aspiring candidates.

Here are the statics per province.

Nomination for NMC has closed.

Application per Province.

Southern. 30

Western. 28

Copperbelt 22

Lusaka. 22

Luapula. 13

Northern. 12

North Western. 12

Eastern. 11

Muchinga. 10

Central. 9

On 14th February this month the UPND is expected to hold its convention.