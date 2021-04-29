UPND LEADERS ARE JUST CONFUSED, DIRECTIONLESS – MCC KAMBA

… says innocent Zambians in UPND should see through the petty, fantasized and frustrated politics being exhibited by Hakainde Hichilema.

Lusaka … Thursday, April , 29, 2021 [Smart Eagles]

Lusaka province PF chairman Kennedy Kamba says UPND leaders are confused and directionless.

Mr. Kamba who is also PF Member of the Central Committee said all innocent Zambians remaining in UPND should see through the petty, fantasized and frustrated politics being exhibited by Hakainde Hichilema.

” WE appeal to innocent Zambians that have remained in the UPND to see through the petty, fantasised and frustrated politics being exhibited by their leader Hakainde Hichilema, Cornelius Mweetwa their spokesperson and others,” MCC Kamba said.

” We expect the innocent members of the UPND, those who truly cherish the power of democracy, to leave the party or advocate for change of leadership because it is evident that they are being led by confused, directionless and bitter leaders who know very well that they have already lost the forthcoming general elections to PF and President Edgar Lungu, hence the strange behaviour,” he said.

Mr.Kamba said in a democratic dispensation like Zambia, where the citizenry are demanding quality leadership at all levels and where the bar for politics has been raised, the country cannot afford to have UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and his spokesperson putting up weird and unacceptable claims as a way of gaining political mileage.

” Hakainde Hichilema is claiming that the PF government is trying to stop him from contesting elections with all sorts of accusations on innocent people, while Cornelius Mweetwa is busy ranting, with weird and ridiculous claims, first that the PF offered him K6million to defect from the UPND and now that the PF is using satanic money,” MCC Kamba said.

” All the right thinking members of the public and all those in the political space know very well that these accusations are nothing but petty and disgraceful kind of politics,” he said.

And Mr. Kamba said Zambians today are able to tell who is more associated with Satanism if indeed the UPND believes in that.

He said it is the UPND that started campaigning for gay rights and attempted to push for such evil legislations adding that the PF has demonstrated its values and love for God and its people by upholding Christian Values.

” We are Christians and whatever we do in the PF is aimed at serving God’s people. President Lungu and the PF have put up programmes to empower children of God in this country, even Churches are benefiting because that’s what we are commanded and expected to do as leaders,” MCC Kamba said.

” It is an obligation of the Government to empower people. Empowerment programmes of the cannot be Satanism and the PF is nowhere near any such evil acts. It is those who are familiar with Satanism who can make such ridiculous allegations and we expect Mweetwa to explain to the nation more about Satanism acts and were they are being done,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kamba said the PF has Christian values embedded in its works and Zambians are able to see.

” What has the UPND done to tell the nation that they are indeed Men and Women of God? Tribalism, hatred, regionalism, selfishness is their typical character,” MCC Kamba said.

” How many former vice-presidents of the UPND have run away from their party because of tribalism? That’s what they should explain to Zambians otherwise they have ridiculed themselves to Zambians beyond redemption and that’s why they have kept on losing elections and they will lose again come August,” adds MCC Kamba.

