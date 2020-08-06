UPND LEADERS, WHERE ARE THEY?

By Col. Hamwiinde Munamunungu(Rtd)

I have seen a lot of concern on the conduct of most UPND members especially their leaders who think that the 2021 General Elections are already open to be in favor of their Party. That is a fallacy and dangerous and must not be entertained at such a time.

Everyday it’s HH and nobody else, everyone else seems to be in hibernation at this critical hour when it’s most necessary to draw battle lines. Occasional token and distant voices come from leaders like, Mutale Nalumango, Percy Chanda, Garry Nkombo, Jack Mwiimbu, Conellius Mweetwa, Patrick Mucheleka and Gilbert Liswaniso. This is too little and may very soon come too late.

Where are the members of the equivalent of the Politburo, the National Management Committee? Why so quite and yet occupying important political offices which must be the engine that drives the Party? Is it because all were just appointed and not elected by popular vote? Isn’t this wake up call to the intraparty electorates who must take charge of the course of the ship?

I was surprised to hear that Gabriel Namulambe was a member of the National Management Committee and yet never heard of his voice except upon resignation. I suspect we have a lot of Namulambes who will only be heard upon resignation or retirement.

This is grossly unfair to both HH who appointed them and to the general membership of the Party that are crying for change of government. These are the individuals who have weakened the Party and are just waiting on the wings like vultures to claim victory at the eleventh hour. These are the people that will claim for governmental offices if the Party is blessed to win the Elections. That’s unacceptable but it reveals much of how the party is being led at the helm. Otherwise what the hell are they waiting for and who the hell do they think they are if not political movers?

These are the same people working underground peddling lies against those who have offered themselves to campaign and stand for the Party like the very committed Ms Lily Mutambo. Lily has the capacity and the drive to canvas for the Party and for herself. Already she has made inroads in Munali constituency in building the image of the Party and herself.

Unless these men and women give in to hard work for the Party, I fear that the UPND should forget about 2021. My appeal is that the sooner the Party Congress comes the better. Let us get committed young men and women to rebrand the image of the party as soon as possible. They are so many and waiting in the wings, let them be allowed in, there’s no time to waste.