By Smart Eagles

UPND Livingstone Maramba ward councilor Moses Simbaya has led over 200 UPND members,some NDC and MMD senior officials to join the Patriotic Front as he officially resigned from his party.

Others that have defected to the PF include National Democratic Congress (NDC)provincial chairlady Anne Tisha, former UPND Southern Province Chairlady Alice Simango,former Livingstone district commissioner Mary Mukwiza among others.

Speaking when he defected in Livingstone Tuesday afternoon,Mr Simbaya said he has been inspired to come back ‘home’ due to the massive development under the PF.

“It is unfortunate that i will not be counted to be part of the five years of development which the PF have done but am back to were I belong” he said,further citing inclusive leadership as another reason for his comeback.

And former NDC provincial chair lady Anne Tisha said she has come to the realization that PF is the party of choice going by the massive development and called for unity of purpose to ensure that victory is ascertained come 2021.

She said President Edgar Lungu has made visible progress in many areas such as road infrastructure,health. education among others and said she is committed to be part of the such massive development and a committed and humble leadership.

And when he welcomed the defectors,PF national mobilization commitee member Mr Bizwell Mutale said the UPND should brace for more defections.

He assured the defectors that they are in safe hands of the caring leadership of President Edgar Lungu.

“We are not done yet and we have not begun yet because I will make sure that southern province is for PF”Mr Mutule said.

Meanwhile,Member of the Central committee Hon Kebby Mbewe said there is need to ensure that Livingstone produces a PF Member of Parliament and called on all those that wish to join the PF to do so in order to mobilize southern province for 2021.