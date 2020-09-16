UPND Lukashya Candidate Not Among The Arrested

UPND Lukashya parliamentary candidate Davies Mulenga, aka Big Mule, is not among the youths rounded up by police in Kasama.

Mr. Mulenga was not among the youths as he had left immediately after the meeting while the youths distributed food to the camps.

The youths were by press time undergoing an identification parade at Kasama police station.

We shall continue providing details as we receive from our team on the ground.

UPND is miles ahead in Lukashya and victory with Big Mule is in sight.

(C) UPND MEDIA TEAM