By Melinda Muma

UPND aspiring councillors in Lusaka this morning held a press briefing at the Party’s secretariate to call for the release of fellow Nkoloma Ward 1 aspiring councillor Matomola Likwanya who has been illegally detained at Chelstone police station for over 10 days for carrying out a lone protest at UNZA.

Addressing the press, UPND Councillors coalition spokesperson and aspiring councillor for Kamwala Ward 5 Mainda Simataa says the party and its councillors are 100% in support of the ECZ related cause behind Matomola’s arrest, adding that the detention was illegal and a cowardly act instigated by a known die-hard PF Minister using police to settle political scores with Zambia’s largest and favorite political party.

And independence Ward aspiring candidate Chomba Nakazwe and her Kanyama Ward 11 counterpart Beene Hachombwa have castigated ECZ and Patrick Nshindano for creating chaos in the voter registration process, adding that more protests would follow if Matomola wasn’t released, and the voter registration process extended by not less than 30 days.

The councillors have since called on the police command to be impartial and professional in executing their duties, and should either release Matomola or take him to court by 14:00 hrs on Monday, failure to which they would go and camp at Chelstone police untill their colleague is free.

Matomola has been charged with inciting violence and conduct likely to cause the breach of peace.