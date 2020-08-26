UPND LUSAKA PROVINCE POLLS SEES MWALITETA RETAIN TOP POST

UNITED Party for National Development Lusaka Province Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta has retained his position in the provincial elections that took place today.

Mr Mwaliteta was declared winner with a runaway margin of 260 votes against his opponent Tom Michelo’s paltry 73.

The elections were held at various six locations in the six districts of the province following earlier elections held at lower party organs amidst COVID-19 guidelines and political interference from the ruling Patriotic Front through the police.

Saulosi Mwale got the Vice Chairperson-administration position beating his two rivals Michael Mwanang’ombe and Samuel Ngwira.

Rufunsa Member of Parliament Sheal Mulyata beat the incumbent Grace Chivube to scoop the vice chairperson-politics position while Richard Chalwa beat Mina Game to win the position of Secretary.

Provincial chair chairlady Rosa Zulu also walloped her rival Esther Mubanga to retain her position with 269 votes against 60.

Anderson Banda is the new Provincial Youth Chairman after pushing aside Solomon Situla with 225 votes against 108 for his challenger while Godfrey Chitanga beat Omiya Hankanga.

Party provincial elections commissioner Collins Maoma called on the victors to embrace the people that lost elections.

Elections Chairperson Gary Nkombo told the jubilant party membere after results were announced that the elections have revitalised and tested who the real members of the party are.

Mr Nkombo challenged the new office holders from the wards up to the province to go out and mobilise and the party prepares for the real battle in August 2021.

“We have a duty to turn the province around and take it away from thieves. We will only do that by making sure we are united and we must be disciplined. These two are ingredients for us to move forward,” he said.

Mr Nkombo said the wish of the party leadership is that there should be no petitions after the elections.

He asked the new provincial leadership to deal with anyone who will be seen to be working to destabilise the party from its agenda of winning the 2021 Presidential and General Elections.

Deputy Secretary General Gertrude Imenda called on the new office holders to mobilise and ensure that the party wins big and protects the vote.

“In 2021 we must win and win big. We must protect our vote.You have been rejuvenated and given power to go down to the sections to mobilise and help those with national registration cards especially the younger people acquire them,” she said.