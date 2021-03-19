*PRESS STATEMENT*

*19th March 2021*

*UPND Lusaka Province welcomes the newly elected PF leadership.*

As UPND Lusaka Province, we would like to welcome the newly elected Lusaka Province PF leadership and looking forward to competing based on issues as opposed to politics of violence that has characterised our political discourse.

The Zambian people are looking forward to hearing how we shall improve their lives in a peaceful atmosphere through sound economic arguments as opposed to violence.

We however note the lack of balancing in the elected PF Lusaka Provincial leadership in terms of gender and regional composition. We have noted with dismay that most of those elected if not all come from either Eastern Province or the Northern region of Zambia only.

The entire elected PF The PF Lusaka Provincial leadership is heavily dominated by males and does not represent the spirit of One Zambia, One Nation, in terms of regional balancing. Zambia is made up of more than 72 tribes, it is therefore important that other tribes are also given an opportunity in these positions of leadership.

However, Zambians should now see for themselves which political parties are promoting women and uniting the country by having representation across all tribes of our country.

As UPND, guided by our able leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema, we shall continue promoting politics of uniting the country through regional balancing and offer a conducive environment where women can compete favourably.

UPND is determined to reuniting and rebuilding the country through sound economic policies that benefit everyone, particularly women, youth, persons with disabilities and other disadvantaged groups of society.

*ISSUED BY,*

*OTIS BWALYA,*

*INFORMATION AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY.*

*UPND LUSAKA PROVINCE*