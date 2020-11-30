By CIC Intelligence. LSK Unit.

LUSAKA YOUTH MATOMOLA LIKWANYA TO APPEAR IN COURT TODAY AS PF INSTRUCTS UNZA MANAGEMENT TO JOIN THE CASE AND ACCUSE HIM OF CRIMINAL TRESPASSING.

The PF government under the orders from the above are to take Lusaka youth Matomola Likwanya to court today at the magistrate complex. The University of Management are to join the case of criminal trespass and accuse him of vandalizing and malicious damage. After that many UPND leaders are to be implicated in it for inciting university of Zambia students.

CIC has been informed that Sesheke UPND MP Hon Romeo Kangombe is among the top list targets likely to be implicated in it followed by Gilbert Liswaniso the National Deputy youth chairperson and many social media bloggers of UPND.

University of Zambia students protested against the management’s decision to bar them from writing exams they protested against that decision and Matomola likwanya joined them with a lone protest naked and got arrested. He has been at Chelstone police for 12 days now.

Lusaka province minister Hon Bowman Lusambo accused the UPND of inciting university of Zambia students saying he has evidence.