By Chileshe Mwango

The ruling UPND has maintained that the presidential jet, the g-650 aircraft will be auctioned as promised during campaigns.

In an interview with Phoenix News, Party National Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa says cabinet will soon make relevant decisions concerning the matter.

Mr. Mweetwa says he is also informed that relevant consultations are being made in connection with the procurement of the Gulf Stream jet so that correct information can be communicated to the public.

Meanwhile, Mr. Mweetwa has disclosed that president Hakainde Hichilema has no intentions of using the Gulf Stream jet for any immediate assignments including his scheduled trip to the UN General Assembly.

He says the president will use a commercial plane for his trip to the United States slated for next week.

PHOENIX NEWS