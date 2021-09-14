By Chileshe Mwango
The ruling UPND has maintained that the presidential jet, the g-650 aircraft will be auctioned as promised during campaigns.
In an interview with Phoenix News, Party National Spokesperson, Cornelius Mweetwa says cabinet will soon make relevant decisions concerning the matter.
Mr. Mweetwa says he is also informed that relevant consultations are being made in connection with the procurement of the Gulf Stream jet so that correct information can be communicated to the public.
Meanwhile, Mr. Mweetwa has disclosed that president Hakainde Hichilema has no intentions of using the Gulf Stream jet for any immediate assignments including his scheduled trip to the UN General Assembly.
He says the president will use a commercial plane for his trip to the United States slated for next week.
PHOENIX NEWS
Imwe! Let us not politicise everything. If upnd feels the president needs the jet, let us use it. If nit, there is need to do comparative study and give public the findings. We only sell when convinced it is expensive to maintain the plane. Upnd made a lot of promises and in reality not all will be fulfilled. Upnd should focus on the common good and nit what looser wants
The original price of that plane is known and the PF exaggerated price is also known. So as plans to sell are being discussed, plans to recover the inflated difference must also be discussed.