By Oliver Chisenga

THE UPND should try to manage “some of the political ‘lies’ they used to win elections”, says University of Zambia lecturer Kelvin Mambwe.

Dr Mambwe, who is also University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU) general secretary, urged the UPND government to try and manage the propaganda such improvement of the kwacha against the US dollar, student meal allowances, cheaper fuel, a depoliticised civil service, lower Pay As You Earn (PAYE).

“These ‘lies’ have the potential to make the UPND a one term government especially now that Zambians have learned how to get rid of

crooks, liars and thieves. The earlier they begin to address and manage these ‘lies’ the better for them and the country,” Dr Mambwe said.

He said the end justifies the means thus the ‘lies’ were inevitable to get rid of the PF that destroyed the nation.

Dr Mambwe urged the UPND to listen to dissenting voices and address the concerns expressed as it would be critical to the success or failure of the new government.

“The political ‘lies’ or promises should I call them, were perhaps important to get rid of the PF that destroyed our nation. I can’t imagine Zambia under the PF today. Going forward, it is very important that the high expectations of the citizens that voted for the UPND are well managed through clear and timely communication of the government’s vision, communication that would be understood by the grassroots,” he said. “This is why it significant to provide clear timelines when some of the promises that the party in government gave are expected to be actualised. I see this missing in the current dispensation. We are blank. We don’t know what is happening.”

Dr Mambwe said people want cheap fertiliser, “they want cheap fuel, UNZA employees want to be paid their dues as promised before the August 12 elections”.

He said communication is key in managing people’s expectations lest they begin to conclude they were duped.

“All these people want to know when their expectations are likely to be met. I am confident that if these timely warnings are not construed to be anti-government, but addressed accordingly, we will see a different Zambia,” said Dr Mambwe.