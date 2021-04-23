By MacDonald Chipenzi

UPND manifesto v PF Manifesto on governance

The PF is promising to amend/repeal ALL archaic laws in the next 5 years yet in 10 years it has failed to repeal any!

PF has promised to adequately fund the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to enable it conduct continuous registration of voters yet for 10 years it has failed to do so

PF promises to amend the public order act in the next 5 years yet in 10 years it has failed and further promises to adequately fund the ACC to fight white collar crimes yet in 10 years the ACC has not been funded.

Where will the money come from in 5 years which the party failed to mobilise in 10years?

The similar promises are being made by the opposition UPND in the first 5 years of assuming power.

…it is like two men…one has been married to this woman in her early 20s for 10 years and failed to impregnate this beautiful woman but pleads with the woman That She should not divorce him because if given another 5 years as her husband, he would make her pregnate you- the case of PF and the Zambian people.

On another hand, here is a man who is not yet married and promises this woman yearning for a child that if I marry you, within 5 years, u will have a child-the case of UPND.

If you were this woman, which man would you try to go with?

Let us debate

I submit