UPND MAZABUKA MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT GARRY NKOMBO EMERGES VICTORIOUS IN THE PRIMARY ADOPTION ELECTIONS AT WARD LEVEL

United Party For National Development UPND Mazabuka constituency incumbent member of parliament and 2021 August 12 aspirant Hon. Garry Nkombo scooped yesterday’s primary adoption elections at ward level with a landslide victory.

The UPND Mazabuka constituency candidature which is been contested by only two aspirants saw the incumbent area member of parliament Hon. Garry Nkombo winning with 351 votes; what many have described as a convincing victory over Mr. Kizzy Moonga who polled 37 votes.

© *UPND MEDIA TEAM*