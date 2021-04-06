Hon Ephraim Belemu Hakainde Hichilema’s Ally and Senior UPND Member of Parliament, Hon Ephraim Belemu, Defects to the ruling Patriotic Front
OPPOSITION UPND Mbabala Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon Ephraim Kaang’andu Belemu has ditched the opposition political party to join the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).
At a colorful ceremony being held in Lusaka, Hon Belemu has been received by the ruling PF National Chairperson Hon Samuel Mukupa on behalf of the party President His Excellency, Dr. Chagwa Lungu.
Other senior members of the ruling party present includes Hon Stephen Kampyongo, Hon Joseph Malanji, Hon Brian Mundubile, immediate past UPND Spokesperson Hon Charles Kakoma and Deputy Media Director Mr Antonio Mourinho Mwanza.
The truth is that without huge payments not a UPND member, senior member for that matter would ever choose to 1 day be associated with the corrupt PF. It’s all about money and not PF becoming favourite. It’s all from PF making everybody poor so they can stupify the weak hearted. And even PF know about it. They do it bcos it is a foundation for rigging elections. For every 1 UPND that defect in SP, they will claim 100,000 fake votes saying the people had defected to PF when not. CAREFUL UPND
Cry the beloved Zambia, even Peter denied JESUS when it mattered most unti he looked in his eye. Its HH for 2021.