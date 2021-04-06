Hon Ephraim Belemu Hakainde Hichilema’s Ally and Senior UPND Member of Parliament, Hon Ephraim Belemu, Defects to the ruling Patriotic Front

OPPOSITION UPND Mbabala Constituency Member of Parliament, Hon Ephraim Kaang’andu Belemu has ditched the opposition political party to join the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

At a colorful ceremony being held in Lusaka, Hon Belemu has been received by the ruling PF National Chairperson Hon Samuel Mukupa on behalf of the party President His Excellency, Dr. Chagwa Lungu.

Other senior members of the ruling party present includes Hon Stephen Kampyongo, Hon Joseph Malanji, Hon Brian Mundubile, immediate past UPND Spokesperson Hon Charles Kakoma and Deputy Media Director Mr Antonio Mourinho Mwanza.

