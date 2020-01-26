UPND MEMBER WANT CHILUFYA TAYALI TAKEN TO COURT FOR SUGGESTING THAT HICHILEMA IS BEHIND RITUAL KILLINGS IN CHINGOLA.

By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member

I have noted with great concern, as has done many people, the preposterous, mentally disturbing suggestion by a Mr. C. Tayali; in what is patently an unintelligent show of grandstanding and sheer lunacy, that the UPND and HH are responsible for stirring up “fake” rumours of ritual killings on the Copperbelt to score political milestones.

This is incredibly psychopathic behavior.

We cannot and must not allow a single individual with a deathly obsession for attention, to divert public attention from those who need help the most in this matter; men and women and children and entire families who are grieving and living in real fear of their lives! These are the people with whom our thoughts and prayers, as well as all efforts of the state, ought to be with in ensuring that we bring this terrifying ordeal to a prompt end.

The government has a responsibility to not only thoroughly investigate these occurrences in Chingola, but also work round the clock providing added security through patrols; as well as making available other support services to individuals and families so far affected by this horrifying episode.

I want to remind the police, that the reckless sentiments of a Mr. C. Tayali have the potential to spur disquiet and threaten the peace and security of our country by causing unnecessary anguish and anxiety amongst our people, and that the police must summon a Mr. Tayali for questioning and caution.

The country is reeling and no amount of unhinged lunacy must be tolerated.