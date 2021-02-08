UPND MEMBERS DOMINATE SOCIAL MEDIA WITH INSULTS”

Statement on the growing culture of insults in Zambia

By Nsama Musonda Kearns

The followers of the opposition United Party for National Development –UPND have immensely contributed to the moral decay in our country by promoting the culture of insults and hate speech especially on social media.

It is quiet saddening and disturbing that whenever a citizen passes a comment or opinion that does not sit well with UPND supporters, they unleash disrespectful remarks and insults which is so unfortunate in a country where adults are nurturing youths to be leaders of tomorrow. Zambians are quickly growing tired and fed up of the daily insults and hate speech coming from the opposition.

We have seen insults on social media directed to the head of state, ministers, members of parliament, traditional leaders, clergies, NGO leaders and other politicians outside UPND, in short no one in this country is safe from being belittled and one wonders if they are any elders in this party capable of condemning this vice and putting their house in order.

The only time UPND supporters will respect and love you is when you are condemning the government, outside that, insults and disrespect awaits you.

In Bemba we say, pakupoka ichinsenda kunkoko kunakilila, and ichikwanka bachimwena kumampalanya. In courtship if your partner only appreciates you when you praise them and insult you when you differ with their opinion, just know that in marriage you will be a victim of GBV.

We cannot go on as a Nation tolerating this immoral lifestyle, it’s like the party is forcing itself down the throats of Zambians and whether we like it or not, we have to love them and support them.

Where is democracy? UPND senior party officials need to look into this matter seriously and take appropriate action. If UPND is going to lead this nation, let it be on merit but not to hold citizens at ransom.

As a concerned citizen, I fear even for our children’s future because even face book now is like an X-rated platform only for adults due to the insults being generated by UPND supporters.

We can no longer leave our children to research or study online for fear of coming across UPND insults. Please ba UPND twapapata sana put your house in order.

