UPND MEMBERS DONATE CHAIRS TO PARTY SECRETARIAT
UPND Secretary General, Batuke Imenda says UPND is a party that depends on funds and contributions from party members and well wishers.
“UPND wouldn’t be where it is if its members did not dedicate their time and resources towards its development,” he said.

He said this after recieving a donation of fifty chairs from HH Image Builders at the Party Secretariat this afternoon.
Mr Imenda stated that the donation will go a long way in cushioning sitting challenges the secretariat faces during events.

He said that UPND has been able to reach numerous milestones in its development owing to the unwavering and tireless support that its members have rendered to the party.
He has since appealed to various party groups to continue rendering support to the Party Secretariat.

Handing over the chairs, HH Image Builders Chairperson, Ernest Kanganja said his team will continue supporting the party in all areas of need.

Mr Kanganja stated that being the center of major party activities, his team saw it fit to make the donation.

This is the second donation from the team, with the first being a submersible pump that the team donated to the party HQ a month ago to easy water supply at the secretariat.
UPND MEDIA TEAM

