UPND MEMBERS IN SOUTHERN PROVINCE THREATEN TO BEAT UP CONELIUS MWEETWA OVER FAILED CAMPAIGN PROMISES_

Thousands of UPND Members in Choma who are farmers were yesterday looking for Provincial Minister Cornelius Mweetwa with view of beating him up for failing to deliver farming inputs on time contrary to what the party promised farmers during campaigns. Spokesperson Fridah Moonga has described as unfortunate the delay by government to deliver farming inputs to farmers in the district and province at large adding that slapping the provincial minister is the only option to wake up the UPND which she accused of sleeping on duty.

On Monday this week, Choma District Commissioner Gamela Sikaleya disclosed that the district had not yet received even a single bag of maize seed for the 2021 farming season for farmers under the Farmers Input Support Program-FISP.

Reacting to the revelation, UPND Senior Member in Choma Ms Moonga accused her party of betraying farmers who braved all kinds of challenges to vote for them with the view that things will improve for the better when in fact not. She charged that having spent more than 20 years in opposition, she expected her party to be more organized in delivering campaign messages especially with agriculture being the back bone of the economy.