By Moses T Haaketa

Fellow UPND members around the country and those in the diaspora…please this time around, let us be careful with WHO we elect into UPND NMC and Top leadership..

Don’t exchange your UPND General Assembly vote with useless commodities, money or fake promises..made by selfish individuals who want opportunities to themselves and will not want others to have opportunities…who want happiness to themselves and will not want others to have joy.

We need Leadership that will be serious in addressing concerns, needs of members and beyond, leadership that is approachable and has an open door policy in accommodating different ideas, views and opinions of others.

– Leaders who are willing to be servants of the people and not bosses

– Leaders who are willing to be led and not to lead.

– Leaders who are willing to listen not to shut their ears…

– Leaders who care more of others and not caring for himself.

– Leaders who are willing to share with other and not keeping to himself

– Leaders willing to listen & promptly respond to concerns, needs & not those who keep silent when members are inquiring.

– Leaders who create opportunities & not chance takers or opportunist who wait for opportunities to come to them.

– Leaders who will come out of his/her vehicle talk to you and not those who will prefer to talk to you with their vehicle window half open

We are going into government and UPND need leadership to take the party and it’s people forward and not camouflaged or individuals that disguise themselves as leaders, this time around they should just forget.

And when embers or any other individual that, if they step at UPND Secretariat should feel comfortable and welcomed with assurance that his/her predicaments will be listened to and an attempt will be made to resolve it….leaders that will respond to calls of members- tried and tested individuals that will not ignore in responding to a short messages (sms) when an ordinary member seeks help.

Fellow UPND members, this is a moment or should l say- a second chance given to you by our Lord God,

A moment we should reflect and look deep direct into individual’s heart that is pursuing your vote and not his/her face nor his/her wealth or monetary value (money) one has… the face and money are used as a tool to disguise themselves…

Be careful with recycled politicians, why should UPND still use recycled politicians when in UPND itself has a lot of intellectuals, educated and intelligent young individuals that have wealth of ideas to change the economic crisis the country is facing..

Our President Mr Hakainda Hichilema (Bally) needs assistance to turn Zambia around from the mess these Pf thugs have put the country into….those who should assist him will come direct from the pool of leadership you will elect from this incoming UPND convention/General Assembly…that is why l say be careful with individuals who are camouflaged, pretenders those who are just looking for power (to be ministers).

For years now, you saw them all and individually you know who they are…….VOTE WISELY

Your UPND General Assembly vote is your only weapon or tool to choose individuals who you think will best work with you and the government.

UPND member in South Africa.