Patriotic Front vice-chairperson for mobilization Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has rubbished claims by United Party for National Development (UPND) National Chairperson and Acting Vice President Mutale Nalumango that the position of the party Vice President will be filled at the party’s National Convention.

Mr. Mwamba said that UPND members should forget about going for a convention because Hakainde Hichilema will handpick a running mate ahead of 2021 general elections.

Mr. Mwamba said claimed by the UPND leadership that the party would hold a convention were mere claims because Mr. Hichilema could not allow anyone to challenge him.

He said in an interview that Mr. Hichilema would use his power to handpick a running mate. The former UPND vice president for the administration said the opposition leader was looking for anyone who would be a puppet to be his running mate. Anyone who will seem to be a puppet will be given that position and able to dance to his tunes, he said.

“Seriously can Mr. Hichilema make a mistake to go for a convention and allow to be challenged for the position of party president that is a lie. Zambians and many who have been part of UPND before know that the position of party president is personal to the holder to Mr. Hichilema and that is the fact.

“So the party members must forget about the convention because he will do what he has always been doing each time he wants someone to be his vice president,” he said.

UPND national chairperson Mutale Nalumango said the party would hold a convention to elect new office bearers. She said currently she was acting as party vice president and the position would be occupied at a convention.