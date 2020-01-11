UPND MEMBERS WANTED HICHILEMA TO STEP DOWN WHEN I WAS VICE PRESIDENT SAYS GBM.

Patriotic Front (PF) vice chairperson for mobilisation Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has said that Hakainde Hichilema will step down in 2021 after losing to President Edgar Lungu because party members are fed up with him.

Mr Mwamba, popularly known GBM, said that Mr Hichilema was aware that his members did not want him to continue as party president because he had failed to deliver.

He said in an interview yesterday that party members were pretending to be loyal to him when in fact they did not want him.

“Party members are confident that he cannot take the party anywhere and they have been yearning to choose another person to lead the party,” Mr Mwamba said.

He said even the time he was party vice president members wanted Mr Hichilema to step down.

He said the members had realised that Mr Hichilema was not a politician but a businessman, the reason why he had failed to win an election since he took over from former founding president Anderson Mazoka.

“Mr Hichilema is not a politician this something which people cannot dispute. I have been with him for a long time and have seen that he is not a politician.Party members want someone who will bring change to the party unlike someone who is failing to deliver,” Mr Mwamba said.

He said Mr Hichilema would surely go back to where he belonged when he was defeated by President Lungu next year. Mr Mwamba said that the PF was on the ground to ensure the UPND had no chance to get meaningful votes in 2021.