UPND Milanzi Parliamentary candidate under attack at her house

Opposition UPND Milanzi parliamentary candidate Christine Phiri says she is being attacked right now, with heavy banging and honking at her residence in Katete.

“As I speak to you I am in the house, I am trying to call the police as I speak to you. I hope they will come through, because this is not the first time it’s happening to me. I have been facing a lot of attacks here. You can imagine even when HH came here I had to be chased by three police vehicles from joining in. I just want to put this on record in case something bad happens to me,” Phiri told Daily Revelation

Credit: Daily Revelation