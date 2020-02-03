UPND Missed An Opportunity To Shine, Failed To Count Attack PF Against Seer 1 Allegations As Usual They Kept Quite Waiting To Be Attacked, Then React While Crying. Leave Kings Malembe Alone.

If you wanted to act mature on seer 1 allegations, then continue with your maturity and don’t respond to kings allegations against UPND. You wanted mature politics at a wrong time now you want to act in mature when you are already in the mud.

Let the PF do what they know best against you so that you eat your maturity while your name is being rolled out in the mud. when this all thing was supposed to be your time to shine and put PF on their rightful position.

Being on the reactive and defensive side always is a sign of lack of strategy on part of your media team, people are tired of hearing UPND on the defence side all the time, you should Up your game to avoid being on the boring side.

Ba UPND you are too boring to be discussed in public, there is always nothing you come up to bring about debate in public. All you do is to wait for an attack from PF and cry the loudest. and you expect PF to act like you, wake up from your slumber and take your position that will motivate your supporters.

By Mr Mindset

Malama Stanley EEP SG