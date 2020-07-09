“UPND MOST VIOLENT PARTY IN THE HISTORY OF THE MULTI-PARTY POLITICS,” DORA SILIYA
Government has charged that the Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) is the most violent political party in the history of the multi-party politics.
Chief Government Spokersperson, Dora Siliya says the UPND has failed at every opportunity to condemn violence as their justification is based on the Mapatizya formula, which is violence.
In a statement issued to 5FM News
Ms.Siliya who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services has dared the UPND to change their record by condemning the behavior of their party cadres against President Edgar Lungu.
Ms.Siliya says the Government Condemns, the behavior of unruly UPND cadres, who jeered against the President, on his visit to Monze to commission new housing units for the Zambia Correctional Service.
She has since urged the security wings not to spare anyone found harassing citizens for going to or passing through the Southern Province.
5FM NEWS 09-JULY-2020
5 FM News, I expect you to have read the comments on this statement in Lusaka Times as this statement was already circulated in Lusaka Times yesterday. You would have added value if you did an analysis and assessment/ verdict based on the numerous comments already made on this statement from Siliya. Avoid irritating just repeating what is already in the public domain.
Hon. Dora Siliya you are a hypnosis and pretender. The MMD wolves in PF ‘s clothes imported their violence acts to PF. The PF cares have killed, beaten up and victimized innocent people in the full view of Zambia Police and knowledge of government what did the Chief Government Spokes person do? Neither the PF government nor Hon Dora Siliya condemned those barbaric actions by PF cadres. Hon Dora Siliya has no moral uprightness and integrity to call UPND the most violent Political Party. We have seen from time and again PF committing serious crimes and no legal or police action has been instituted to mitigate violence.
Every time the PF leadership has been inciting law enforcement agencies to deal ruthly with UPND and God Almighty will not remain idol to see evil schemes being perpetuated by evil and greedy leadership in PF to instill fear in people’s lives.
Madam Dora Siliya are you sure or you are just politicking.
Who is violent, the one who kills and maims innocent people or the one who just shouts and boos?
Remember that we are all God’s children and one day, God the Almighty shall surely deliver his people no matter what you do.