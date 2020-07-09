“UPND MOST VIOLENT PARTY IN THE HISTORY OF THE MULTI-PARTY POLITICS,” DORA SILIYA

Government has charged that the Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) is the most violent political party in the history of the multi-party politics.

Chief Government Spokersperson, Dora Siliya says the UPND has failed at every opportunity to condemn violence as their justification is based on the Mapatizya formula, which is violence.

In a statement issued to 5FM News

Ms.Siliya who is also Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services has dared the UPND to change their record by condemning the behavior of their party cadres against President Edgar Lungu.

Ms.Siliya says the Government Condemns, the behavior of unruly UPND cadres, who jeered against the President, on his visit to Monze to commission new housing units for the Zambia Correctional Service.

She has since urged the security wings not to spare anyone found harassing citizens for going to or passing through the Southern Province.

5FM NEWS 09-JULY-2020