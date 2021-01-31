UPND MOURNS CHIEF CHIBESAKUNDA.

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has learnt with deep sorry the death of Chief Chibesakunda of the Bisa people.

On behalf of the UPND and my own behalf, I wish to tender our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members of the Chibesakunda family and the the Bisa people of Shiwan’gandu District in Muchinga Province, on the untimely death of His Royal Highness , Chibesakunda ,Robert Bwembya Luo XI.

Zambia has again been robbed of a parent full of wisdom and love.

We shall remember Chief Chibesakunda as a parent who loved everyone regardless of where they came from.

Chief Chibesakunda was a counsellor and a mentor of many of us in people-centred leadership.

We shall remember the Bisa People and the bereaved family members in our prayers.

Issued by:

Stephen Katuka

UPND Secretary General