25th March 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

UPND MOURNS ROLAND MSISKA .

The United Party for National Development (UPND) has learnt with deep sorry the death of Dr. Roland Msiska.

The late Dr. Msiska,served as Secretary to the Cabinet until February 2019, apart from various portfolios he earlier held.

Up until his left us , Dr. Msiska was the team leader of the Zambia Nuclear Energy Programme.

On behalf of the UPND and my own behalf, I wish to tender our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members of the Msiska family.

We shall remember the the bereaved family members in our prayers.

Issued by:

Hon Batuke Imenda

*UPND Secretary General*