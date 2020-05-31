UPND Member of Parliament for Ikelenge, Elija Julaki Muchima who shared same platform with President Edgar Lungu says the later should be regarded as the Republican President.

Speaking on a video, Muchima called for recognition of Lungu as Republican President against the stand of his party UPND which claims its victory was stolen.

Lungu has been on a three day working visit to the North Western Province and visited Ikelenge District where he met traditional chiefs, and local government and party leadership.

Though Muchima shared same platform with Lungu, in a sign of political maturity, he maintained that despite the recognition, he remains member of the opposition party.

Lungu, narrowly beat his main rival and UPND president Hakainde Hichilema in the last elections whose outcome the opposition disputed saying he rigged the polls.

Since then, the main opposition party had been refusing to recognise Lungu as the Republican President.

Meanwhile, the UPND, is yet to comment on the matter.