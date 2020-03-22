UPND MPS ACCUSED OF SUPPORTING HH’S POSITION ON BILL TEN TO SECURE ADOPTION IN THE FORTHCOMING GENERAL ELECTIONS

By Mwenya Mofya

The Select Committee which was appointed to scrutinize the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 has argued that the lawsuit being heard in the courts of law does not in any way relate to the Constitution Amendment process.

Last week Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament, Garry Nkombo raised a point of order indicating that the constitutional amendment process must be halted because of the Depark Patel con-court petition on Bill 10.

Speaking when he featured on the PF Interactive Forum this morning, Committee Chairperson Raphael Nakacinda has further charged that there are a lot of falsehoods being perpetrated by the opposition UPND to frustrate the Constitution amendment process.

And Mr Nakachinda has accused the Opposition UPND MPs of not agreeing with their leader, Hakainde Hichilema ‘s position on Bill 10 but are merely supporting his antics just to secure adoption for the forthcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has given Mr Hichilema up to Wednesday this week to apologize to the disabled community following the beating of a disabled woman at his residence or he will be labelled as being against the disabled.

5FM NEWS