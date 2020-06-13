By Lambwe Kachali

Some UPND members of parliament have blamed party leaders on the loss of the two ward by-elections in Nalikwanda, Western Province to the ruling Patriotic Front (PF).

The members of parliament who spoke on condition of anonymity told Daily Revelation that the opposition party lacked proper strategy, as the feeling within the party initially was that the UPND would not participate so as not to be viewed to be endorsing moves by the ruling PF, of creating by-elections through the purchase of councillors.

The sources said the members of parliament also protested against going to Nalikwanda as they were already overseeing the intra-party elections going on around the country.

“It’s more like the members of parliament boycotted having to go to Nalikwanda, especially that they are the ones who contribute immensely towards the funding of the party. If the chairperson for elections Mr Garry Nkombo knew that we were going to participate in the elections, he should have strategised,” the sources said. “In all honest we can’t measure the by-election loses as a barometer for 2021 but it is something we must reflect on. We can’t say the party pumped in the money into the elections, as we initially agreed not to even participate.”

The sources said due to a lack of proper strategy and finances, the campaigning was left to the party’s Mongu-Central member of parliament Mwilola Imakando and interim provincial chairperson Mbangweta, who were however, overwhelmed by the government machinery which pumped in huge resources to secure the victory.

“They operated under a very difficult situation, they were not even able to go around and do effective campaigning,” said the sources. “Already the ruling party is warning that they are going to pump in huge resources into Sesheke. They are targeting area member of parliament Romeo Kang’ombe as they claim that he boasts of owning the constituency. It’s sad to lose elections in your own strongholds but we did not have a proper strategy.”