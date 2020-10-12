By Leah Ngoma

Opposition UPND Members of parliament in Choma District have asked the Ministry of Home Affairs to consider extending the period for the mobile issuance of National Registration Cards-NRCS- in the area in order to compensate for the time lost due to delays in the commencement of the exercise.

Speaking during a meeting with Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo who is in the province to check on how the exercise is progressing, Choma Central MP Cornelius Mweetwa and his Mbabala counterpart Ephraim Belemu feel many people will be left out if the period for the exercise is not extended.

The two lawmakers have also highlighted the need for the provincial administration and other stakeholders to coordinate and work together towards ensuring smooth running of the exercise.

The duo however commended the officers conducting the exercise for the good work done so far despite some challenges that were faced at the start of the exercise.

And Mr. Kampyongo has assured the MPs that government is ready to work with all stakeholders in ensuring the exercise is successful.

PHOENIX NEWS