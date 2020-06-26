Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi says UPND Members of Parliament need to be schooled on their role in parliament.

Nawakwi says it is disheartening to see UPND MPs walking out of parliament whenever there is debate on Bill 10 in the house.

She tells Chikuni Radio in Monze District that UPND MPs must debate Bill 10 and stop walking out like they are coming out of a bar or they have been stung by bees.

The FDD Leader further says the UPND MPs should state clearly what clauses they do not support than condemning everything in Bill 10.

And Nawakwi says women in the country want mixed member proportional representation in 2021 general elections which says can only be achieved by amending the constitution through Bill 10.

She says that her party will only participate in 2021 general elections on conditional of having the constitution amended.