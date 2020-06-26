Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi says UPND Members of Parliament need to be schooled on their role in parliament.
Nawakwi says it is disheartening to see UPND MPs walking out of parliament whenever there is debate on Bill 10 in the house.
She tells Chikuni Radio in Monze District that UPND MPs must debate Bill 10 and stop walking out like they are coming out of a bar or they have been stung by bees.
The FDD Leader further says the UPND MPs should state clearly what clauses they do not support than condemning everything in Bill 10.
And Nawakwi says women in the country want mixed member proportional representation in 2021 general elections which says can only be achieved by amending the constitution through Bill 10.
She says that her party will only participate in 2021 general elections on conditional of having the constitution amended.
She is shocked, fails to control her emotions after the reality of things to come has downed on her. She says they are coming out of parliament like they are coming out of a bar. How should coming out of parliament be different from coming out of a bar? But then why do the PF MPs sit in parliament like they are vultures that don’t get repulsed by the stench from the carcass of the dead BILL 10! Desperate Nawakwi! Bill 10 is dead, and the very one you don’t like is becoming president of Zambia.