By Balewa Zyuulu and Prudence Siabana

The opposition UPND has directed all its Members of Parliament to vote against constitution amendment bill 10 of 2019 as it comes up for second reading tomorrow.

Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Jack Mwiimbu says the party has issued what is termed as a three line whip compelling its Members of Parliament to vote against the bill.

Mr. Mwiimbu who is also UPND Monze Central Member of Parliament has warned that any UPND lawmaker that will vote for the bill will be doing so at their own risk.

But speaking at a joint briefing of Consortium of Civil Society Organizations on Constitution Amendment of Zambia, representative Boniface Cheembe has called on parliamentarians to fully participate and not to walk out of parliament when the bill is presented for second reading.

PHOENIX NEWS