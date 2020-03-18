Opposition United Party for National Development Members of Parliament walked out of Parliament when the controversial Constitutional Amendment Bill ten of 2019 was presented to Parliaments for Second reading by Justice Minister, Given Lubinda.

Those who remained behind include among others, Solwezi West Member of Parliament, Teddy Kasonso, Nalikwanda Law Maker Geoffrey Lungwangwa, Senganga Member of Parliament Mukumbuta Mulowa and Roan Member of Parliament Joseph Chisala.

The Bill was presented to Parliament amid various calls from stakeholders that the Bill be withdrawn from Parliament with others threatening that should it be passed into law MPs will be de-campaigned in 2021.

But speaking when reading the bill for a second-time Mr.Lubinda assured that cabinet will support all progress ideas that will be presented to parliament.

Meanwhile Chairperson of the select committee on constitutional amendment bill number 10 of 2019 Raphael Nakachinda revealed that the committee held 26 meetings and received over 80 submissions from government institutions, quasi-government, Civil Society Organizations, and political parties among others.

He said a lot of stakeholders who made the submissions were in support of the bill but appealed for recommendations, while a few were against the bill and called for its withdrawal.

And Nalikwanda Mp Geoffrey Lungwangwa says he is looking forward to the youths, women and people living with disability recognizing that bill ten is in accordance with the tenants of democracy.

And All People’s Congress Party Leader Nasoni Msoni has commended the UPND MPs for walking out of parliament.

