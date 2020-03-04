By Stanley Mubatsa

The opposition UPND has started the process to move a motion to impeach speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini in accordance with Article 83 of the republican constitution.

Party Deputy National Spokesman Cornelius Mweetwa told a media briefing this morning that the UPND was currently collecting the required signatures from one third of the members of parliament which the opposition currently enjoys.

Mr. Mweetwa flanked by Mazabuka Central Member of Parliament Gary Nkombo said the decision to move the motion against the speaker is constitutional and not political as the MPs move to protect the integrity and sanctity of parliament and the rule of law.

He said the speaker should be made to account for his violation of the constitution when he declared the roan parliamentary seat vacant, an act which was ultra vires and in violation of the principle of separation of powers.

And mazabuka central MP Gary Nkombo cited the failure by the speaker to take over the reigns of government during the presidential petition as another violation of the constitution by Dr. Matibini.

Speaker Patrick Matibini last year declared the roan parliamentary seat vacant after then MP Chishimba Kambwili’s engagement as a consultant for the opposition National Democratic Congress -NDC.

PHOENIX NEWS